Inflow increases at Bhavanisagar dam

Published - May 23, 2024 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With rain continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam, the inflow increased steadily over the day from 3,237 cusecs at 8 a.m. to 11,233 cusecs at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

At 2 p.m., the water level stood at 48.47 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The storage was 4.07 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose was also stopped due to rain.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said due to rain in the Nilgiris, the inflow started to increase from Thursday morning and continued throughout the day. Officials said about 3,000 cusecs of water was released from Pilloor dam into River Bhavani that reached the dam.

