Inflow increases at Bhavanisagar dam

January 13, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow at Bhavanisagar dam that was 348 cusecs on Friday morning increased to 1,243 cusecs in the evening.

At 4 p.m., the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 900 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 150 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The water level stood at 102.10 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.39 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

During the day, the inflow was 3,142 cusecs at 10 a.m. and it increased to 3,948 cusecs at 2 p.m. and started to drop.

