Inflow increases at Bhavanisagar dam

January 11, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

The inflow at Bhavanisagar reservoir that was 812 cusecs on Wednesday morning increased to 1,226 cusecs in the evening.

At 4 p.m., the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 900 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The water level stood at 102.37 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.61 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 1,327 cusecs. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 113.54 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 83.542 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge was 12,000 cusecs into River Cauvery for Delta irrigation. Also, 400 cusecs was discharged through the East-West bank canals for irrigation.