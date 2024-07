The inflow into Hogenakkal in Cauvery registered 3,000 cusecs on Wednesday. The inflow has increased after a consistently poor inflow in the river flowing into Hogenakkal here. The inflow on Wednesday doubled from the 1,500 cusecs. The inflow in Hogenakkal increased after an increase in the outflow from Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar reservoirs in Karnataka. As of Wednesday, a cumulative outflow of 3,449 cusecs was being released from Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar reservoirs.