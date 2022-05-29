Inflow drops below 5,000 cusecs in Mettur

The water level in Mettur dam reduced to 117.43 ft on Sunday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level in the dam reduced from 117.82 ft to 117.43 ft. The stored capacity of water reduced to 89,431 mcft from 90,035 mcft. The inflow of water to the dam reduced from 5,166 cusecs to 3,407 cusecs. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river was maintained at 10,000 cusecs.