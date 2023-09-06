Inflow drops at Mettur dam

September 06, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - SALEM/ERODE

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 6,428 cusecs on Tuesday dropped to 3,535 cusecs on Wednesday. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 47.33 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 16.17 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge was 6,500 cusecs into River Cauvery for delta irrigation. Rainfall recorded in the Mettur area was 25.80 mm.

The inflow at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 986 cusecs. At 2 p.m., the water level stood at 77.48 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 ft. The storage was 14.38 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani.

