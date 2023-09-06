HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Inflow drops at Mettur dam

September 06, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - SALEM/ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 6,428 cusecs on Tuesday dropped to 3,535 cusecs on Wednesday. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 47.33 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 16.17 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge was 6,500 cusecs into River Cauvery for delta irrigation. Rainfall recorded in the Mettur area was 25.80 mm.

The inflow at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 986 cusecs. At 2 p.m., the water level stood at 77.48 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 ft. The storage was 14.38 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.