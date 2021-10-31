Inflow drops at Mettur dam

Salem

31 October 2021 23:47 IST

Inflow at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam has dropped from 16,795 cusecs on Saturday to 13,172 cusecs on Sunday.

Officials of the Public Works Department said that at 8 a.m., the water level stood at 110.45 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 79.05 tmcft. against the capacity of 93.50 tmcft. The discharge was 500 cusecs into the canal and 100 cusecs into River Cauvery.

At Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode district, the inflow was 2,807 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal and 500 cusecs into the Arakkankottai - Thadappalli canals. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 102 feet against the maximum storage level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmcft. against the capacity of 32.80 tmcft.

