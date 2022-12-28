Inflow drops at Bhavanisagar reservoir

December 28, 2022 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

The inflow at Bhavanisagar reservoir that was over 2,000 cusecs on Wednesday morning dropped to less than 1,000 cusecs in the evening.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 986 cusecs while the discharge was 2,000 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 800 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The water level stood at 104.31 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 32.22 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Mettur level

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 5,600 cusecs. At 8 a.m., the water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively while the discharge was 5,000 cusecs through the powerhouse tunnel. Also, 600 cusecs was discharged through the East-West bank canals for irrigation.