Inflow drops at Bhavanisagar reservoir

December 17, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow at Bhavanisagar reservoir that was over 4,000 cusecs, dropped to 3,000 cusecs on Saturday. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 3,022 cusecs, while the discharge was 2,500 cusecs into River Bhavani and 500 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal. The water level stood at 104.75 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 32.59 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Water level in Mettur dam

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 14,600 cusecs dropped to 9,600 cusecs here. At 8 a.m., the water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. The discharge was 9,000 cusecs through the powerhouse tunnel and 600 cusecs through East-West canals for irrigation.

