Inflow drops at Bhavanisagar reservoir

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 05, 2022 18:08 IST

The inflow at Bhavanisagar reservoir dropped to 4,200 cusecs here on Monday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 2 p.m., due to drop in rain in the catchment areas, the inflow dropped from Sunday. The water level stood at 102 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 2,450 cusecs into River Bhavani and 1,750 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal.

