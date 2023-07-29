Inflow drops at Bhavanisagar dam

July 29, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The inflow into Bhavanisagar dam that was 3,259 cusecs in the morning dropped to less than 600 cusecs on Saturday evening.

At 2 p.m., the water level stood at 83.56 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 541 cusecs while the discharge was 800 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 200 cusecs into Kalingarayan Canal and 200 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 17.64 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The average inflow in the last 24 hours was 3,259 cusecs.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said rain has stopped in the catchment areas leading to drop in inflow at the dam.

