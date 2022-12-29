Inflow drops at Bhavanisagar dam

December 29, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM

The inflow at Bhavanisagar dam dropped to less than 700 cusecs on Thursday.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 677 cusecs while the discharge was 2,000 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 800 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

The water level stood at 104.15 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 32.08 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Mettur level

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 5,643 cusecs.

At 4 p.m., the water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively while the discharge was increased from 5,000 cusecs in the morning to 12,000 cusecs through the powerhouse tunnel.

Also, 600 cusecs was discharged through the East-West bank canals for irrigation.