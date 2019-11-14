Inflow drops at Bhavani Sagar reservoir

The inflow into Bhavani Sagar Reservoir dropped over the day from 3,496 cusecs in the morning to 1,907 cusecs on Thursday evening.
At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 105 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 32.800 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc.
Discharge into the Lower Bhavani Project canal was increased from 500 cusecs to 1,300 cusecs.
Officials continue to monitor the restored area in the canal where a breach was reported on November 7.
Likewise, 600 cusecs is discharged into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals taking the total discharge to 1,900 cusecs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor