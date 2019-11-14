Inflow drops at Bhavani Sagar reservoir

The inflow into Bhavani Sagar Reservoir dropped over the day from 3,496 cusecs in the morning to 1,907 cusecs on Thursday evening.

At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 105 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 32.800 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc.

Discharge into the Lower Bhavani Project canal was increased from 500 cusecs to 1,300 cusecs.

Officials continue to monitor the restored area in the canal where a breach was reported on November 7.

Likewise, 600 cusecs is discharged into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals taking the total discharge to 1,900 cusecs.