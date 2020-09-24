Inflow drops at Bhavani Sagar dam

The inflow at Bhavani Sagar dam that was over 3,000 cusecs on Wednesday dropped to less than 900 cusecs on Thursday evening.

At 3 p.m., the water level stood at 101.85 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.196 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. Discharge was 2,300 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and 800 in Arakankottai and Thadapalli Canals.

Public Works Department officials said that rain has stopped in the catchment areas leading to drop in the inflow in the past two days. They said that due to drop in the inflow, the water level is increasing slowly.

Mettur inflow

The inflow to Mettur dam reduced to 49,000 cusecs on Thursday. According to officials from Public Works Department, the water level at the dam was 98.20 ft against a total scale of 120ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 62,533 mcft and the inflow to the dam reduced from 61,000 cusecs on Wednesday to 49,000 cusecs. The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river was increased from 18,000 cusecs to 20,000 cusecs on Thursday. The discharge through East-West Canal was increased to 850 cusecs.