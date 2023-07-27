Inflow continues to be over 7,300 cusecs at Bhavanisagar dam

July 27, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - ERODE

With rain in the catchment area continuing, inflow into Bhavanisagar dam continues to be over 7,300 cusecs on Thursday.

At 2 p.m., the water level stood at 81.71 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 7,397 cusecs while the discharge was 800 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 100 cusecs into Kalingarayan Canal and 200 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 17.16 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The average inflow in the last 24 hours was 7,316 cusecs.