Inflow continues to be over 4,000 cusecs in Bhavanisagar dam

December 16, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM

The inflow at Bhavanisagar dam continues to be over 4,000 cusecs on Friday. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 4,017 cusecs, while the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into River Bhavani and 300 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal. The water level stood at 104.69 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 32.53 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. An official at the Water Resources Department said that due to rainfall in the catchment areas, the inflow increased from noon.

Water level in Mettur dam

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 21,000 cusecs dropped to 14,600 cusecs here. At 8 a.m., the water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. The discharge was 14,000 cusecs through the powerhouse tunnel and 600 cusecs through East-West canals for irrigation.