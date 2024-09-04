GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inflow continues to be over 15,000 cusecs in Mettur

Published - September 04, 2024 07:21 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir continues to be over 15,000 cusecs here on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow was 15,888 cusecs while the discharge was 19,000 cusecs into Cauvery river for irrigation. Also, 700 cusecs continue to be discharged in the East-West bank canals. The water level stood at 116.39 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 87.82 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.

Meanwhile, the water level in Bhavanisagar in Erode district stood at 96.32 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 1,145 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs in the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 750 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 200 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 25.94 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

