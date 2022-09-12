Inflow continue to be more than 9,500 cusecs at Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode

The inflow was 9,800 cusecs and the discharge of surplus water into river Bhavani was 7,650 cusecs.

S P Saravanan ERODE
September 12, 2022 13:58 IST

A view of the Bhavanisagar reservoir, in Erode district, Tamil Nadu. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With rains continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar reservoir, the inflow continues to be more than 9,500 cusecs for the second consecutive day, in Erode on September 12.

At 1 p.m., the inflow was 9,800 cusecs and the discharge of surplus water into river Bhavani was 7,650 cusecs. Also, 1,750 cusecs were discharged into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 400 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal for irrigation. The water level stood at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

An official at the Water Resources Department said as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam for September is 102 feet and hence the water level is maintained at 102 feet and the surplus water was discharged.

