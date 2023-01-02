ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow at over 1,400 cusecs at Bhavanisagar reservoir

January 02, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow at Bhavanisagar reservoir stood at over 1,400 cusecs here on Monday.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 1,477 cusecs while the discharge was 1,800 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 800 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The water level stood at 103.61 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 31.63 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

The inflow, which was 609 cusecs at 8 a.m., increased to 2,687 cusecs at 2 p.m. and again dropped to the present level.

