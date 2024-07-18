Inflow at Hogenakkal touches 40,000 cusecs

Hogenakkal recorded an inflow of 40,000 cusecs on Thursday evening. The inflow was 30,000 cusecs in the morning before it added another 10,000 cusecs within hours of the day.

As rain continued to lash parts of Karnataka, water released from Kabini reservoir had increased to 75,000 cusecs. In its wake, Hogenakkal’s inflow in the Cauvery is expected to touch 50,000 cusecs.

The footfall into Hogenakkal saw a steep decline with the ban on tourists and the suspension of bathing in the falls and coracle operations. Yet, the administrative ban on tourists notwithstanding, Hogenakkal did see a minor trickle of unaware visitors, who were disallowed entry.