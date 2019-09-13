Inflow at Biligundulu drops to 21,000 cusecs

The inflow from Karnataka into Biligundulu fell to 21,725 cusecs on Friday, bringing the water inflow in the Cauvery to a low seen for the first time in the past 10 days. However, coracle services remained suspended for the 37th day at the tourism spot.

Hogenakkal witnessed steady inflow from Krishna Raja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs here over the past week owing to heavy rain in Karnataka. The water inflow was over 69,000 cusecs before it fell to 57,000 cusecs on Thursday. However, the same day, the inflow dropped further to 30,000 cusecs with Karnataka reducing the water release.

From over 69,000 cusecs released from the reservoirs of Karnataka during the past week, the inflow reduced considerably to 21,725 cusecs on Friday.

About 7,500 cusecs of water was released from Kabini reservoir and 14,225 cusecs from Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir. The inflow from both reservoirs is expected for reduce further.