Inflow at Bhavanisagar reservoir drops

Staff Reporter
September 17, 2022 18:05 IST

Inflow at the Bhavanisagar reservoir dropped from 5,000 cusecs on Friday to 3,000 cusecs on Saturday.

At 2 p.m., the inflow stood at 3,000 cusecs while the total discharge of surplus water stood at 2,900 cusecs. Discharges were River Bhavani 200 cusecs, Lower Bhavani Project canal – 2,300 cusecs and Kalingarayan Canal – 400 cusecs. The water level stood at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft

