‘Infighting could have led to leopard’s death’

The male leopard that was found dead in a tea estate at Valaprai, around 120 km away from Coimbatore city, on Saturday could have been killed in a fight with another leopard, said officials with the Forest Department.

They said that postmortem findings indicated that the leopard, aged around three, could have been injured in an ‘infighting’ -- fight with another leopard while trying to claim territory or in the attack of another male leopard to win a female leopard for mating.

The carcass of the leopard was found in a tea estate at Vellamalai on Saturday. It was found around 200 metre away from a reserve forest area coming under Akkamalai beat of Valparai forest range. Workers, who went to that part of the estate to pluck tea leaves on Saturday morning, found the carcass and informed the Forest Department.

A.S. Marimuthu, Deputy Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve under which the area falls, said that the carcass was autopsied on Sunday.

“Autopsy findings suggested that the leopard could have been injured in a fight with another leopard which is highly possible as it is a territorial animal. Such fights also occur when two males fight for a female for mating. The animal was young and it could have had a fatal fight with a bigger cat,” he said.

It was also found that the leopard had preyed on a Nilgiri langur, remains of which was found in its stomach in the autopsy.

Valparai forest range officer Senthil Kumar said that the carcass was cremated on Sunday.