Infidelity cited as reason in 60 % of divorce petitions: judge

Around 60 % of the divorce petitions submitted at the two family courts in Coimbatore had cited infidelity as the reason for separation, said B. Murugesan, Principal Family Judge, Principal Family Court, Coimbatore, on Tuesday.

According to him, 3,200 divorce petitions were pending before the two family courts in Coimbatore and on an average, nearly 60 % of every 100 petitions had infidelity listed as the reason for seeking legal separation.

Other reasons

While issues such as cruelty and dowry harassment were listed as reasons in about 35 % of the petitions, the remaining 5 % petitioners had cited impotency of the partner as reason for the separation, said Mr. Murugesan at the launch of the book ‘Illaram, Iru Kangal Ore Paarvai’ authored by advocate V. Nanadakumar at the Nirmala College for Women.

Social media

Stating that disputes between husband and wife were leaving adverse effects on children, Mr. Murugesan highlighted the depletion in the level of tolerance and forgiveness in marital life these days. He added that excessive use of cellphone and social media were also affecting bonds in family life.

Mr. Nandakumar, also associated with Universal Brotherhood Association (UBA), said that the organisation was conducting free 10-day pre-marriage orientation course for youngsters in association with the Department of Women’s Studies of Bharathiar University.

“As many as 101 persons have so far attended the free one hour class for which certificate was given by the Tamil Nadu Governor. The training for the next batch will commence in June,” he said.

Ruby Alangaramary, secretary of Nirmala College, Zenetta Rosaline, professor and director of Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathiar University, and B. Aarthi, assistant professor, Department of English, Nirmala College, were present.