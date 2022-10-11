The body of a girl baby was found in a garbage bin at Annathanapatti here on Monday. According to the police, the local residents found the body and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital. The Annathanapatti police are verifying the records of government and private hospitals in the surrounding area. A case has been registered.
Infant’s body found in garbage bin in Salem
