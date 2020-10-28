Infantry Day celebrated at Wellington Military Station

Lieutenant General YVK Mohan, Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, placing a wreath at the war memorial on the occasion of Infantry Day.

Udhagamandalam

28 October 2020 00:48 IST

To commemorate the landing of first Infantry Battalion of Indian Army in Srinagar

Infantry Day was celebrated with a war memorial service at the Wellington Military Station near Coonoor on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Madras Regimental Centre said that “Infantry Day is celebrated every year on October 27 to commemorate the landing of the first Infantry Battalion of Indian Army in Srinagar and thereafter, the role of Indian Army’s infantry in preventing the Pakistani raiders from capturing Jammu and Kashmir.”

The event was held at the Madras Regiment War Memorial. Lieutenant General YVK Mohan, Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College, Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Station Commander of the Wellington Military Station and Commandant of the Madras Regimental Centre, and Brigadier Ajit Singh, VSM (retired), senior most infantry veteran in the Nilgiris, paid their respects to the soldiers of the Indian Army “who have made the supreme sacrifice of their lives in service of our Motherland” by placing floral tributes at the War Memorial, the press release said.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to reporters at the event, Lieutenant General YVK Mohan spoke of the challenges faced by the Army in fighting in high altitude areas like Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the soldiers have to be focused both day and night in the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir, where temperatures can drop to 40 degrees below freezing.

On the protocols established at the Defence Services Staff College (DSCC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among uniformed personnel, the Commandant said that not a single day of training has been compromised, with strict protocols being in place.