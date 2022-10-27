Infantry Day celebrated at MRC, Wellington

Infantry Day was celebrated at the War Memorial at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington, Coonoor, on Thursday.

“Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, along with Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu (Retd), the senior-most veteran in the military station, laid the wreath at the Madras Regimental War Memorial at Wellington in remembrance and gratitude towards all members of the infantry fraternity who made the supreme sacrifice for the honour and safety of our nation,” a release from the MRC said.

October 27 is celebrated as Infantry Day by the Indian Army as it was on this day in 1947 that an Infantry Company of the First Battalion of the Sikh regiment was airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to “liberate” Kashmir from Pakistani Army, the release stated.. The action was sanctioned after Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession acceding Jammu & Kashmir to India.

In his message, the Commandant, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, complimented the infantrymen for their devotion towards their duty and indomitable spirit while working in challenging and dangerous environments. He also acknowledged the contribution of the Infantry in securing control of national borders. “Infantry, also known as the “Queen of Battle” is the backbone of the Indian Army. Operations in 1947 bear a testament to the perseverance of the infantrymen as it was entirely an infantry centric operation,” the release added.

During the Infantry Day celebrations, a weapon and equipment display was organised at the Srinagesh Barracks at Madras Regimental Centre.