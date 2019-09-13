‘Infant was not sold in Sulur’

Scotching rumours of an infant being sold for ₹7,500 in Sulur, officials from the District Child Protection Office said on Friday that the infant was not sold and that it was rescued by the officials.

S. Sundar, District Child Protection Officer, told The Hindu that the male baby was born to a 23-year-old woman on September 1 at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, following which the mother entered a comatose stage and eventually died on September 6.

The woman was staying in her sister’s house in Sulur and following the death, the sister and her husband borrowed money from the latter’s co-worker for the funeral. The couple also gave the infant to the co-worker for custody, who in turn, gave the baby to another family in Tiruppur.

Based on a tip-off, Childline officials visited the house and conducted an inquiry. On Friday, the infant was received by the Child Welfare Committee. The baby was admitted to the neo-natal intensive care unit at CMCH. “Once the child is declared medically fit, we will send him to an adoption agency,” Mr. Sundar said.