Infant undergoes surgery

A 45-day-old girl baby who was COVID-19 positive underwent a surgery for a congenital condition at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Friday. The baby was admitted after testing positive on Thursday and the doctors diagnosed the baby with congenital pyloric stenosis, wherein the opening from the stomach to the small intestine becomes narrow.

Hence, the baby was unable to digest food.

“Given that the baby was COVID-19 positive, it was a risky surgery for both the doctors and the baby,” said Dean of ESI Hospital A. Nirmala. The baby’s mother had initially tested negative for COVID-19 and results of the second test are awaited, Dr. Nirmala said.