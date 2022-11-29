Infant found dead in drain in Coimbatore

November 29, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A boy baby was found dead in a drain at Maruthakonar Street in Velandipalayam in Coimbatore on Tuesday. 

R. Karthik (28), a resident of the area, found the body in a drain close to his house on Tuesday morning and alerted the Saibaba Colony police.

The police shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Karthik.

The police said that visuals from the surveillance cameras in the locality would be examined to find out the person who dumped the body in the drain. Details of newborns from hospitals in the district would also be collected as part of the investigation, said the police.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

