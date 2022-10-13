Infant drowns after falling into farm well in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 13, 2022 19:05 IST

An eight-month-old infant drowned after falling into a farm well on Thursday.

According to the police, Selvakumar (35) of Vazhapadi is working at a knitting company in Tiruppur district. His wife Thenmozhi (32) and the couple have an eight-month-old son, Gopinath. For the past eight months, Thenmozhi has been staying in her parents’ home at Thirumanur, and on Thursday afternoon, while she was walking in her farmland with the infant, she slipped and fell into the farm well.

On seeing this, villagers rescued Thenmozhi, but the child drowned. The Vazhapadi Police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital. The police registered a case and are investigating.

