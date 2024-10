A road accident led to the death of an infant in Salem on Saturday.

Deepak Alagappan (30), and his wife Deivanai (26), were travelling from Chennai to Coimbatore by car with their nine-month-old son. At Muthampatti, the car’s front tyre burst and it collided with the sidewall of a flyover. The infant died on the spot, while the couple sustained serious injuries. Vazhapadi police registered a case and are investigating further.