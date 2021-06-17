Industry workers yet to return

Micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) that have resumed at least partial operations following the lockdown relaxations are yet to see labourers of other districts and States returning to work.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, said just about 25 % of workers stayed back here when the lockdown was announced last month to control the spread of COVID-19. The others were yet to return to work.

The units had less work now and very few workers too.

Yet, those in the essential sector who had orders were facing problems because the officials who came for inspection were asking for permission letter from the District Collector.

The units were not given any such letter. These units were working with just a handful of workers, he said.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) MV Ramesh Babu said nearly 70 % of workers, from other districts and States, left Coimbatore before the lockdown was announced.

“But, this year, unlike last year, we expect the workers to come back when the industries resume full-fledged operations. Trains are available for the workers to come back. They are asking us when they can return,” he said.

Since the COVID-19 cases continued to remain high in the district, the State government was yet to relax the lockdown restrictions here fully.

Hence, industrial activity remained low. When the units restarted total operations, the workers were expected to come back, he said.