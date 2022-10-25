Industry workers in Coimbatore get long holiday for Deepavali

Slowdown in market has impacted industrial production in Coimbatore district and most of the factories are expected to re-open after Deepavali fully only by the end of this month.

G. Arulmozhi, president of Openend Spinning Mills Association, said the mills were usually shut for a couple of days for Deepavali. This year, the mills decided to stop production for a week from last Thursday and were expected to reopen fully from October 31.

The mills had one or two months stock of yarn and the buyers were waiting for cotton prices to reach ₹60,000 a candy from ₹68,000 now so that yarn prices would drop further. Yarn prices were ₹220 a kg a few months ago and now, even at ₹180 a kg, there were no buyers.

Almost 80 % workers at the openend spinning mills were migrant workers and some of them had returned home for Deepavali. The mills retained some workers at 50% wages. “We need workers to restart the units. The mills will start functioning properly from Monday and after that we need to wait and see how cotton prices and yarn demand will evolve,” he said.

In the foundries, Coimbatore Tiny and Small Foundry Owners Association president Shiva Shanmughakumar said, bonus payments were relatively less this year and hence almost 50% migrant workers returned to their home States for Deepavali. Nearly 90% of workers at foundries were from other States and if the bonus was higher, many of them would have stayed back, he said.

For almost six months, orders were less for foundries and the units were operating at only 60% capacity. The workers got job for eight-hour shift and there was no overtime. They preferred to work four hours over time every day, he said.

J. James, president of Tamilnadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enteprises, said when migrant workers went home, they came back only after about 20 days. Nearly 40% workers in the micro units in the district were from other States and 25% of them returned to their respective States. For Deepavali, the units would close down usually for a week. However, with sharp drop in job orders this year from the pumpset sector, the micro units were hoping for revival of operations only from mid November. The units would resume operations gradually next week, but expect full operation to pick up slowly, he said.