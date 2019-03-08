Industry welcomes move to reimburse embedded taxes for garment exports

COIMBATORE:

The Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies announced by the Union Government on Thursday for garments and made-up exports will enhance the competitiveness of the industry, according to the textile associations here.

The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association has said the scheme will help the knitwear garment sector enhance its competitiveness and sustain in the global market at a time, when ompeting countries are enjoying duty free status in major markets such as the EU, the US and Canada. The Association appealed to the Government to continue the MEIS (Merchandise Exports from India Scheme) till India signs Free Trade Agreement with the EU, Canada, and Australia.

According to the Apparel Export Promotion Council, the Government has earmarked ₹6000 crore for this scheme and disbursal will be done through IT-driven scrips, thus preventing any delay in disbursement of the benefits. The scheme will be implemented till the end of March next year, benefitting the apparel manufacturers and exporters.

The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council has said that this is the first step and the scheme is expected to be extended to other textile exports too. It will enhance the competitiveness of the value-added textile products in the global market.

According to the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), the scheme will ensure equitable and inclusive growth of apparel and made-ups sector. However, it does not cover fabric and cotton yarn. To ensure that no taxes are exported and to make Indian cotton yarn and fabric globally competitive, the CITIed requested the Government to include cotton yarn and fabric in the scheme.

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) said the scheme has been announced at the right time and it will increase the demand for products from the downstream sector.

The CITI and SIMA also welcomed the reduction of hank yarn packaging obligation from 40 % to 30 % for the textile mills. The actual cotton hank yarn requirement by the handloom sector is less than 15% as per the Handloom Census 2009-2010 data. It is estimated that the requirement would have fallen to 10 % now. Textile mills were under tress to meet the 40 % obligation as there was not sufficient demand for hank yarn in the country. The reduction in the obligation was a long-standing demand of the industry. It will bring down the cost for the spinners and enable ease of doing business, the associations said.

eom/msp