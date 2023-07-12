Industry, passenger associations see substantial scope for Coimbatore Junction to scale up revenue generation 

July 12, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Industry and passenger associations say the Coimbatore railway junction has scope to register higher earnings than the ₹283.36 crore generated during 2022-23, through pro-active approaches.

The earning of Coimbatore Junction was the third highest in Southern Railway, next only to MGR Chennai Central Station and Chennai Egmore, which registered earnings of ₹1,085.06 crore and ₹5,25.96 crore respectively. It had surpassed the revenue generated in three junctions attached to the Railway Divisions in Tamil Nadu: Salem, Tiruchi and Madurai: ₹98.39 crore, ₹140.24 crore, and ₹190.76 crore respectively.

Earlier this year, the Kongu Global Forum and five other associations, including industrial bodies, made a joint appeal to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways to restore old train services and introduce new services from Coimbatore Junction.

Restoration of trains to Rameswaram, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Sengottai and Dindigul from Coimbatore, and routing them via Palani; restart of train services from Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Rameswaram via Madurai; restoration of the Dindigul to Coimbatore passenger train; and fulfilment of the long-pending demand of an overnight train service between Coimbatore and Bengaluru were some of the measures emphasised in the joint appeal.

The Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP, A. Raja, also wrote to Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw asking for re-routing of the Tiruchendur train from Pollachi to Mettupalayam via Kinathukadavu and Coimbatore; restoration of Madurai to Coimbatore intercity express via Palani; and restoration of express train from Rameswaram to Coimbatore via Madurai and Palani as an overnight train. Mr. Raja also sought increase in the frequency of the successful weekly train from Tirunelveli to Mettupalayam via Tenkasi and Coimbatore.

There is some cause for cheer as considerable allocation has been made for upgrade of facilities and ambience. Salem Division, of which Coimbatore Junction is a part, has been sanctioned ₹150.47 crore for Phase 1 execution of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, as per official statistics.