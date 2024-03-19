Industry leaders submit Coimbatore’s requirements to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

March 19, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a few industry heads after a roadshow in Coimbatore on March 18, 2024 (Monday), and promised to look into the demands they submitted.

Ravi Sam, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry- Southern Region’s CSR and Affirmative Action Sub committee, met the Prime Minister and explained to him the need for better air connectivity for Coimbatore saying more direct flights to international destinations would boost economic activities in the entire region. He also spoke about the need for Free Trade Agreements to give a thrust to textile exports. “The Prime Minister indicated that the FTA with the UK was expected after the elections,” he said.

Mr. Sam also briefed the Prime Minister about the efforts taken at Rameshwaram to clean the water bodies and explained the need for boat services to Dhanushkodi and Ram Sethu.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, and S.V. Balasubramaniam, chairman of Siruthuli, met Mr. Modi and presented details about efforts to conserve water bodies in Coimbatore. “We presented a bird’s eye view of what Siruthuli was doing. He (Mr. Modi) asked pertinent questions about water conservation. He asked us if we knew about the efforts taken in Gujarat and urged us to build more check dams. Mr. Modi stressed on better water management measures and said any initiative will be successful if it is a people’s movement,” Ms. Mohan said. She had also sought measures to treat sewage across the country as it is a nation-wide problem, she said.

R.V. Ramani, Managing Trustee of Sankara Eye Foundation, who accompanied Ms. Mohan and Mr. Balasubramaniam, spoke to the PM about the Eye Foundation.