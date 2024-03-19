GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industry leaders submit Coimbatore’s requirements to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

March 19, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Ravi Sam, Southern Region head for the CSR sub- committee of the Confederation of Indian Industry, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore city on March 18, 2024.

Ravi Sam, Southern Region head for the CSR sub- committee of the Confederation of Indian Industry, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore city on March 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a few industry heads after a roadshow in Coimbatore on March 18, 2024 (Monday), and promised to look into the demands they submitted.

Ravi Sam, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry- Southern Region’s CSR and Affirmative Action Sub committee, met the Prime Minister and explained to him the need for better air connectivity for Coimbatore saying more direct flights to international destinations would boost economic activities in the entire region. He also spoke about the need for Free Trade Agreements to give a thrust to textile exports. “The Prime Minister indicated that the FTA with the UK was expected after the elections,” he said.

Mr. Sam also briefed the Prime Minister about the efforts taken at Rameshwaram to clean the water bodies and explained the need for boat services to Dhanushkodi and Ram Sethu.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, and S.V. Balasubramaniam, chairman of Siruthuli, met Mr. Modi and presented details about efforts to conserve water bodies in Coimbatore. “We presented a bird’s eye view of what Siruthuli was doing. He (Mr. Modi) asked pertinent questions about water conservation. He asked us if we knew about the efforts taken in Gujarat and urged us to build more check dams. Mr. Modi stressed on better water management measures and said any initiative will be successful if it is a people’s movement,” Ms. Mohan said. She had also sought measures to treat sewage across the country as it is a nation-wide problem, she said.

R.V. Ramani, Managing Trustee of Sankara Eye Foundation, who accompanied Ms. Mohan and Mr. Balasubramaniam, spoke to the PM about the Eye Foundation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.