Industry engages sanitation workers at CMCH

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, Coimbatore Cancer Foundation, and the CSR arms of Pricol and Messer Cutting Systems, have jointly initiated a programme to keep the COVID-19 ward at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) clean.

Chamber president C. Balasubramanian said in a press release, “We hear from patients who got discharged from our CMCH as well as from the general public that even though the doctors and nurses are undertaking super human efforts to help those affected by the virus, sanitation is not upto the expected standards.” While the CMCH administration is concentrating on attending to the patients and their treatment, maintenance of the washrooms and wards need more personnel. “We have therefore offered to assist in the area of sanitation as an unique contribution - the CLEAN GH drive,” he said.

Vanitha Mohan, Chairperson of Pricol, said the CMCH has a team of people to keep the premises clean. However, several new facilities have been created now to treat COVID-19 patients. Hence, the industry, Coimbatore, Coimbatore Cancer Foundation, and the CSR arms of Pricol and Messer Cutting Systems have jointly taken up the drive to keep the COVID-19 entry point, zero delay ward, and the COVID-19 wards at the hospital clean. “We have appointed an experienced housekeeping service provider who will engage 15 people and a supervisor every day to clean these areas regularly. We will also provide the cleaning material required,” she said.

The plan is to continue the drive for three months. However, it will be experimented with for a month.