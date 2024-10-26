GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Industry demands textile policy from Tamil Nadu government

The Handlooms, Textiles, and Khadi Department Secretary V. Amuthavalli visits industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and holds discussions with the stakeholders

Published - October 26, 2024 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Textile associations in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts have sought a new textile policy from the Tamil Nadu government that will support the existing units to sustain operations.

The Handlooms, Textiles, and Khadi Department Secretary V. Amuthavalli visited industries in the two districts on October 24 and 25 and held discussions with the stakeholders.

Chairman of the Southern India Mills’ Association S.K. Sundararaman said at the meeting that only 60 % of the textile mills in Tamil Nadu were functional and the attractive investment incentive policies of States such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh were attracting investments. If Tamil Nadu government failed to take necessary measures now, the industry would be wiped out of the State, he said.

A member of the Powerloom Development Export Promotion Council (Pdexcil) Sivalingam requested for suitable policy from the State government to upgrade powerlooms into shuttleless/ rapierloom, which would bring down the cost of production and revive almost 50,000 powerloom owners of Somanur and Palladam.

The associations that took part in the meeting also pointed out that the main factor affecting the industries were the high power costs. The textile units in Tamil Nadu were paying almost ₹9.5 a unit. The State government should also remove charges for captive solar energy generated.

The Secretary assured to take up the demands with the government.

Director of Textiles Lalitha also participated in the meetings organised by the Regional Deputy Director of Textiles, Tiruppur.

