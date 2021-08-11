Industry demands infrastructure projects, Minister assures efforts to expedite airport expansion

The industry associations in Coimbatore demanded at a meeting with Public Works Minister E.V. Velu here on Tuesday more flyovers and efforts to expedite infrastructure projects in the district.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said flyovers are needed at Singanallur junction on Trichy Road, at Saravanampatti on Sathyamangalam Road, and at Lawley Road junction. The Avinashi Road flyover should be redesigned and extended till Chinniyampalayam. Efforts should be taken to expedite the western bypass project.

Similarly, the Coimbatore-Karur Expressway is a long pending demand. Coimbatore also needs a Greater Coimbatore Development Authority, said the Chamber president C. Balasubramanian.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) said formation of Greater Coimbatore Development Authority will ensure faster development of the city. The State government should fast track all flyover works in the district and modernise the goods terminals.

The Kochi Frontier Road - Palladam to Madukkarai Road needs to be widened into a four-lane road. Similarly, the Palladam to Chinthamanipudur Road should also be widened into a four-lane one. A bus port project should be initiated to reduce traffic within the Corporation limits. A train network using the existing stations at Irugur, Podanur and Coimbatore junction should be initiated. Since the use of e-vehicles will increase in the coming days, more charging ports should be set up, said association president M.V. Ramesh Babu.

Funds for airport expansion soon

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu told industry representatives here on Tuesday that the State government will soon announce allocation of funds for acquiring land to expand the Coimbatore International Airport, according to Ravi Sam, chairman, CSR and Affirmative Action Sub-Committee, CII Southern Region.

The Minister, who interacted with trade and industry representatives, said the Government will allocate ₹1,300 crore for the airport expansion project and it will be announced shortly. The Minister also said that negotiations are over with a majority of the private land holders, said Mr. Sam.

The Chamber sought speedy completion of acquisition of lands and so that the land needed can be handed over to the Airport Authority of India for commencing of airport expansion work. According to CODISSIA, Coimbatore is among the top 20 busiest airports in India as on March 2020. A good airport infrastructure can be created only with sufficient land availability. Coimbatore requires about 650 acres for airport expansion.

“We request the Tamil Nadu Government to speed up the land acquisition and expansion process on a war-footing.” Several airlines are ready to operate to various international destinations, if the runway is widened.