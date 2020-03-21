Industry demands financial support

With trade and industry feeling the impact of COVID-19 spread, the industrial associations here have appealed to the Union and State governments for financial support and exemption from taxes.

K.V. Srinivasan, chairman of Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, said, in a press statement, that spread of COVID-19 had disrupted the cotton yarn sector.

“Exports of cotton yarn that had shown signs of some revival in January have virtually collapsed as not only the importers, but leading garment producers and retailers in India are also deferring or cancelling orders,” he said. A large inventory of unsold stock is thus building up leading to curtailment of production. Companies are running out of funds to pay wages and government dues and service bank loans. Mr. Srinivasan appealed to the government to instruct banks to provide access to funds at concessional rate of interest and to extend statutory deadlines for payments by six months. He also sought interest subvention scheme for cotton yarn. Apparel Export Promotion Council chairman A. Sakthivel said major buyers and brands in the US and the EU were postponing orders and shipments and there was uncertainty in the market.

Hence, the validity for unused entitled value under export promotion schemes should be extended by another six months.

In an effort to mitigate the working capital crisis, there should be temporary relaxation of lending norms and extension of credit repayment periods.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Southern Region, sought immediate payment of ITC and IGST refunds, payment of ESI should be deferred for three months, and banks should facilitate faster clearance of credit applications.

According to the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, the small and medium-scale enterprises are affected badly and are reeling under cash crunch. Hence, the government should revoke GST fines and penalties for 2017-18 and beyond. Taxes, especially Property Tax, should be waived for the second half of this financial year. The local bodies should not collect Professional Tax from the businesses.

The Dyers Association of Tirupur said, in a press release, that the units were seeing drop in fabric sent for processing and those who did job works were not getting the payments on time. Hence, the banks should extend six months moratorium to repay loans and there should not be classification of accounts as non-performing assets till March next year.

The Coimbatore Tirupur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association demanded extension of time to repay GST amount and bank loans. The government should not levy penalties on small and micro pumpset manufacturers who were unable to pay GST on time, according to Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers Association.

The Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi said the government should ensure that exporting units get 25 % increase in working capital and should provide relaxations in mandatory payments as the exporters face delay in getting the payments for their shipments.