Industry demands amnesty scheme

The trade and industry here has appealed to the State government to announce an amnesty scheme to settle pending Value Added Tax /Central Sales Tax issues.

The industry associations submitted their memorandum to the government at a meeting held on Friday.

According to the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia), an amnesty scheme should be introduced to clear pending VAT/CST dues with partial relief in tax payable and full relief from interest and penalty. The government should relax and give time to furnish documents for VAT/CST assessment or any pending audit matters. The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said entry tax cases pertaining to 15 or 20 years back are now reopened and assessed. When an order is passed, the payment cannot be adjusted or set-off. Hence, a ‘samadhan scheme’ exclusively for Entry Tax may be envisaged. A settlement scheme can be introduced for VAT and CST issues too.

The Codissia added that the Goods and Service Act provides for sanctioning refund amount within a specific time. There is a provision to sanction 90 % of the claimed amount within 10 days and balance amount to be sanctioned after verification of claim. This is followed at GST and Central Excise Department. However, it is not followed strictly in State Tax Department. The MSMEs are facing financial hardship because of the pandemic. Sanctioning of refund amount on time will help the industry meet its financial needs. Refund melas can be organised.

Further, industries need six months time to make GST and Income Tax payments due in July /August 2021. And, the late fees applicable on delayed filing of GSTR 1 should be waived off. Loans from State Financial Institutions such as the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd. (TIIC) etc. needs to be rescheduled for six months and the interest rate for the lockdown period should be nil. All concessions/subsidies provided to the existing SIPCOT / SIDCO Industrial Estates should be extended to all the industrial estates with full infrastructure facilities, for the development of industries, it said.

The Chamber said regular monthly grievance meeting of dealers should be held at the regional level and quarterly meetings should be held at the State level.

According to the Apparel Export Promotion Council, a new Commercial Tax division should be formed with headquarters at Tirupur.