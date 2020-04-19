Industry awaits Chief Minister’s announcements on relaxations

The industry here awaits the Chief Minister’s announcement regarding relaxation of norms to resume operation on Monday.

About 250 industries here have already obtained special permission to take up maintenance works, meeting export needs, or to produce essential and healthcare products.

Nearly 80 industries approach the district administration every day seeking permission. Most of it are for medical products, says an official. “Even if the government gives permission, we will have to look at the rules that will come with it,” said a small-scale industry owner. Even if the government permitted, the micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) needed certain protection so that action was not taken even if a worker was affected, the owner said.

While a few large-scale industry plan to re-start operations when the announcements come, the MSMEs are reluctant. “We need to see what the announcement will be. Only then will we decide,” said another micro unit owner.