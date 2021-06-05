Industry associations seek support for units

Coimbatore

With the State government permitting partial operation of industries only in some districts even as it announced continuing of the lockdown with some relaxations, industry associations seek support for the units.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association M.V. Ramesh Babu said exporting units in Coimbatore will not be able to operate with just 10 % workforce as the workers cannot use two-wheelers to travel to work. MSME units cannot organise common vehicles for transport. Only when there is production and supply of products will the units have flow of funds. The units have no option but to remain closed for another week. So, the State and Central governments should extend financial support to the MSMEs here.

Ashwin Chandran, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, said the textile units in Madurai and Tiruchi districts should be permitted to operate with 50 % workforce as there is a decline in COVID-19 cases there. In the eight districts where the cases are high, the units should be permitted to operate with workers who are staying on the premises. There are several challenges for the units if the workers are kept idle at the industries. The units are vaccinating the workers and it is easy to vaccinate every worker if they come to work, he said.

In Tiruppur, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council A. Sakthivel and president of Tiruppur Exporters Association Raja M. Shanmugham welcomed the decision to permit the exporting units to work with 10 % workforce. This will give confidence to international buyers and the units will be able to take forward the orders on hand, said Mr. Shanmugham. The government should organise availability of vaccination so that all the workers are vaccinated, added Mr. Sakthivel.