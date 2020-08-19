Industry associations seek permission to hold AGMs online

Coimbatore

19 August 2020 22:51 IST

Trade and industry associations here have sought permission from the State government to hold annual general meetings for this year virtually because of the spread of the pandemic.

V. Lakshminarayansamy, president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said he had called for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September and had dissolved the general council. The quorum should be 75. “The Central Government has permitted limited companies to hold online AGMs. But, the Chamber is registered under Societies Act. The District Collector said he can permit only 50 people and there are no relaxations from the State government. So there is no option but to postpone the AGM,” he said.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association R. Ramamurthy pointed out that government organisations, multi-national companies, and industries are permitted to hold the annual meetings virtually under Section 173 (2) of the Indian Companies Act, 2013 and Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951. The Registration Department in Tamil Nadu has given time till December 31, 2020 for associations registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975 to hold the general body meetings.

Advertising

Advertising

“Considering the prevailing condition of spread of COVID-19, we have requested the Registration Department to consider issuing orders to authenticate conducting of the annual general meetings, extra ordinary general meetings, and executive committee meetings virtually,” he said.

Only the associations that are registered under the Societies Registration Act are facing a problem. “We wanted to hold the annual general meeting at Codissia this month. But, we will violate the government norms if we invite all the members and we cannot hold the meeting with less than 50 people. We do not know when the spread of COVID-19 will come under control and cannot hold the meeting till then,” Mr. Ramamurthy added.

According to K. Selvaruju, secretary general of Southern India Mills’ Association, the association AGMs are not like that of industries. The resolutions to be passed are related to simple transactions. With uncertainty because of the spread of COVID, the AGMs are getting postponed. The State government should relax the norms and give the option of holding the meeting virtually, he said.

An official of the Registration Department said AGMs of associations registered under the Societies Act involves voting for the resolutions, recording the minutes of the meeting, and taking the signature of the participants. Hence, it is not permitted virtually. The associations have time till December end to hold the AGMs, he said.