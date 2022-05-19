Industry associations present various demands to CM

Members of around 40 industry associations from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts, who participated in the meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Thursday, presented various demands pertaining to the city and industries.

President of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, C. Balasubramanian in his memorandum urged the Chief Minister to reduce the property tax considering the practical difficulties of the people. The memorandum also sought for the extensions of the elevated flyover on Avinashi Road beyond Chinniyampalayam and of the Ukkadam – Athupalam flyover by 300 metres on Pollachi Road. The State government must set up a multi modal logistics park and a mega textile Park in Coimbatore, the memorandum demanded.

M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of the Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association (Codissia), said that the revision of Master Plan must be carried out at the earliest as it is pending for around 28 years. He urged Mr. Stalin that MSME units having below 50 employees should not be under the purview of inspection by officials and that an online marketing portal for MSMEs must be developed. A Special Economic Zone in Coimbatore must be set up for manufacturing of computers and its peripheral equipment, he demanded in the memorandum.

The State government must provide a loan of minimum ₹ 2 lakh for entrepreneurs in the micro industries, urged J. James, district president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT).

Convener of Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) Prabhu Dhamodharan requested the Chief Minister to introduce Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for the textile sector to boost exports and create employment in the State.