Industry association heads plan to meet Union Minister

Representatives of industrial associations in Coimbatore plan to meet the Union Steel Minister shortly to explain the problems faced by Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) because of the exponential rise in raw material prices in the recent weeks.

Heads of the associations that are part of the Joint Council of Associations of Coimbatore told press persons here on Thursday that industries will not be able to continue operations if the price increase continues for a month more.

According to them, prices of steel, copper, stainless steel rods, AMINE gas, PVC resin, aluminium have all increased multi fold.

“The MSMEs are just recovering after the lockdown and we fear that we will be pushed to slow down again because of the raw material issue,” said KV Karthik, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association.

MV Ramesh Babu, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia), said, “The MSMEs are getting more orders now because larger industries want to place orders at this price level, fearing the prices may go up. But, the MSMEs are unable to execute the orders because of high prices of raw materials and shortage in availability of the materials.”

The MSMEs in the engineering sector in Coimbatore consume two lakh to 2.5 lakh tonne of steel and steel products a month. The price started going up on a daily basis from the beginning of this month. For the last couple of days, the traders are quoting different prices in the morning and evening on the same day, added R. Ramamoorthy, former president of Codissia.

Foundries are facing several challenges - shortage of manpower, non-availability of scrap, and hike in raw material prices, pointed out S. Balraj, head of the Coimbatore chapter of the Institute of Indian Foundrymen.

The micro units fear that they will not be able to pay the EMI for bank loans, said C. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association.

The shortage in availability is an artificial one, said K. Maniraj, president of Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers’ Association.

According to Sivakumar, State joint general secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharati, the organisation will take it up with its national heads and represent the issue to the government.

The associations sought ban on export of raw materials, price parity between products that are imported and made in the country, and opening of a yard by SAIL here. Government organisations such as the SIDCO and NSIC can buy the raw materials in bulk and supply to the MSMEs, they said.