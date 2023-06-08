Industry 4.0 technology centres commissioned in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts

June 08, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated through video conferencing Industry 4.0 technology centres at Government Industrial Training Institutes in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts, that were established in collaboration with Tata Technologies.

At the Dharapuram Government ITI in Tiruppur district, M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Tamil Development and Information and Publicity, and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, took part in the inaugural ceremony along with Collector T. Christuraj and other senior officials.

With a view to preparing students for the latest requirements of manufacturing industries, the State Government had roped in Tata Technologies through a memorandum of understanding to establish the Industry 4.0 Technology Centres in 71 ITIs across Tamil Nadu.

Against the backdrop of ITIs offering courses in conventional trades, the government enlisted Tata Technologies for industrial support for conduct of trainers’ training programme.

At each centre, 34.65 crore has been spent for creating the teaching ecosystem.

Tata Technologies is collaborating with the Tamil Nadu government and 20 global industry partners to implement the project by upgrading the overall facilities of these 71 technology centres, developing an Industry 4.0-course curriculum, conducting training programmes, and providing equipment and software support to the new centres.

The modern technology centres, according to officials, will facilitate skill training in machinery, equipment, tools, hardware, software, and services, and conduct of programmes for establishing long-term trades like manufacturing process control and automation, industrial robotics and digital manufacturing, mechanic electrical vehicle, basics design, virtual verification, and advanced manufacturing.

Short-term skill training will also be provided in areas such as electric vehicle maintenance, robotics, automation, CAD/CAM, CNC machining, advanced plumbing, and additive manufacturing, a press release said.