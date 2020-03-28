Industries welcome RBI announcements

Textile mills and micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) here have welcomed the announcements by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Confederation of Indian Textile Industry and Southern India Mills’ Association said that the three months moratorium extended for the term loans and working capital interest and exemption for the moratorium period for asset re-classification and credit rating would help the industry.

The associations also welcomed the efforts of recalculating the drawing power to get additional working capital and reducing the repo rates and thereby reduce the bank interest rate.

Though three months moratorium had been extended for term loans and working capital interest, the RBI should clarify to extend moratorium for term loan interest payment as the financial year was coming to an end.

Fixed costs

The textile industry was power intensive and at least 25 % working capital without any collateral or margin money would be required for the textile and clothing sector to pay wages to the employees and to meet the fixed costs.

The Government should closely monitor the gravity of the problems and take appropriate steps to tide over the crisis by taking suitable policy measures.

The State government should extend the relief measures by deferring the current consumption charges for three months and waive off the demand charges for the lockdown period in line with the steps already initiated by a few State Governments.

According to Coimbatore Tirupur District Micro and Tiny Enterprises and Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage ane Tiny Enterprises, the micro industries would benefit from the moratorium extended for repayment of loans and the announcements made by the RBI.

The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association said measures such as deferment in repayment not to be treated as NPA and recalculating drawing power for working capital needs would benefit the industries.